Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $613,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $510,135,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $261,774,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $178,087,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $116,374,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

