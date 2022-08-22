Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $211.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

