Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $465,000 in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $3,457,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Olaplex by 93.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 306,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Olaplex by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after buying an additional 321,242 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OLPX. Cowen dropped their price target on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.58.

Olaplex Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of OLPX opened at $14.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion and a PE ratio of 37.20. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.