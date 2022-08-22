Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 143,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $211.79 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.