Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Decreased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,272 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $33,542,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 213.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,645 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $108.79 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.04.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

