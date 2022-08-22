Jag Capital Management LLC Has $807,000 Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,338. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.64%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

