Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,345,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,090,000 after acquiring an additional 688,462 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 135,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of TXN opened at $176.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.