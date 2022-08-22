Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 4,775 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

