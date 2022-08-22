Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. First National Trust Co raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $159.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $161.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.39.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

