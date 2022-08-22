Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 438 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $269.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.46.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

