9,511 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Leidos by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Leidos by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,868,000 after acquiring an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Leidos stock opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

