Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 214.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $250.86 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

