Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Cut by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 610,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,229 over the last three months.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

