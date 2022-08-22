Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,586 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $215,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 1.3 %

EFSC stock opened at $48.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFSC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.