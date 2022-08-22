Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 468,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,426,000 after buying an additional 224,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,833,000 after buying an additional 220,471 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $131.94 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average is $128.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

