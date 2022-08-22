Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Shares of CLX opened at $148.87 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average of $142.71.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

