RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,017 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RH by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in RH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in RH by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH Trading Down 4.2 %

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,213 shares of company stock worth $13,888,139. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $298.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.83. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $733.99.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.