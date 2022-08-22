State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 7,945 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.14% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $32,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,434,000 after buying an additional 225,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,278,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,860,000 after acquiring an additional 77,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after acquiring an additional 497,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

HIG stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.