Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,986 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $92,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,147 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,445,000 after acquiring an additional 171,563 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $224.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

