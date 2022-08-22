APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of APA by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of APA by 8,358.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

APA Stock Down 1.0 %

APA opened at $36.15 on Monday. APA Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

