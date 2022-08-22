Raymond James & Associates Has $95.88 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124,849 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of General Dynamics worth $95,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $241.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.46 and a 200-day moving average of $228.22.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

