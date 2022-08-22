State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 191,712 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,712 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.20% of Duke Realty worth $44,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Duke Realty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Duke Realty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Realty Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Duke Realty stock opened at $63.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

