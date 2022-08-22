State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 105,997 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 351.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,997 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.11% of Humana worth $59,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Humana by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Humana by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 99,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $499.86 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $502.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.35.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

