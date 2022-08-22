General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 533.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $484,878,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,010,000 after acquiring an additional 55,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $238.80 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

