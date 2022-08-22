Nvwm LLC Purchases Shares of 1,994 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.74.

NYSE:AVB opened at $214.98 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.53.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

