Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Position Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.22% of Alcoa worth $36,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

