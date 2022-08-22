State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 152,527 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of General Motors worth $35,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $711,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

