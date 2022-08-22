State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 39,153 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,153 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $51,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $218.14 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.