State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Progressive worth $38,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $127.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

