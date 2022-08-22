State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 145,968 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 145,968 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $46,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $207.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.74. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.