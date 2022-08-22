Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,334 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.69.

Baidu Stock Up 0.6 %

About Baidu

BIDU opened at $129.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.55.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

