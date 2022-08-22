Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

