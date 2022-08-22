Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $88.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

