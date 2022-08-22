Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,777,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,907 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Dominion Energy worth $151,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of D stock opened at $85.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

