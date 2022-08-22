The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $111,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $1,479,838.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,720,419.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,720,419.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,268,624 shares of company stock valued at $28,615,893. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS stock opened at $349.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

