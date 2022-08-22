L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of L3Harris Technologies worth $126,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $238.43 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

