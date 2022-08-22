Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in DaVita were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

