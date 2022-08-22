Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 415 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $170.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

