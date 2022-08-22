Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,466,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

PRU stock opened at $103.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

