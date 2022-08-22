NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $16.74 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $202.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.64. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

