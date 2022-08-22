NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149,518 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.28% of Sonoco Products worth $16,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of SON stock opened at $64.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

