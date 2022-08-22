Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 15,254 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Melius initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Insider Activity

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

