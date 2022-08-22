NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 162,800 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3,970.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.0 %

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of PEG opened at $69.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.