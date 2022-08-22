Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 210,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,894,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.37.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,408 shares of company stock valued at $40,110,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

