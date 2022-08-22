Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.80.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $135.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,408 shares of company stock worth $40,110,029. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.