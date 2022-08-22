W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 315,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in W. P. Carey by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 141,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 17.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 915,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,087,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.2 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $88.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.