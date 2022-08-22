NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 288,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 145,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Sysco by 7.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Sysco by 7.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 227,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 51,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $86.68 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

