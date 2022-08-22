NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,343,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,998 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after buying an additional 383,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastenal Price Performance

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

