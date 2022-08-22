Associated Banc Corp Has $491,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $85.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

