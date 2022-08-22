NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,341 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 4.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 11,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Waste Management by 98.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Waste Management by 15.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 51,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $174.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

